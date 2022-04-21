HCA Florida Capital Hospital opens inpatient rehab center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HCA Florida is continuing to expand in Florida's capital city.

Wednesday, The HCA Capital Hospital opened a comprehensive inpatient rehab center to increase access for seniors and bring more than 50 jobs to the area including speech pathologists, nurses and occupational therapists.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital CEO, Alan Keese says this advanced care is a way to give back what most take for granted.

Patients who most frequently need inpatient rehabilitation suffer from stroke, cardiac arrest, amputations and more.