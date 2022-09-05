Havana hosts inaugural Wood Festival

(WTXL) — Havana held its first annual Wood Festival on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

The festival - organizers say - is dedicated to bringing art and Havana's rich logging history together by bringing different wood working skills to neighbors across the city.

"It is a great way that we can isolate an art form that may not get as much attention that it deserves, and build it up. Everybody has touched a piece of wood. They appreciate the grain, they appreciate the aroma that comes from it, and this is a way that we can honor that," Ann Kozeliski, executive director of Havana Main Street said.

If you missed it Saturday, organizers say that they're excited to keep the tradition going next year during the same time of year.