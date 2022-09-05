Watch Now
Community

Actions

Havana hosts inaugural Wood Festival

Event held Saturday
Havana held its first annual Wood Festival on Main Street Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 10:20 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 22:20:37-04

(WTXL) — Havana held its first annual Wood Festival on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

The festival - organizers say - is dedicated to bringing art and Havana's rich logging history together by bringing different wood working skills to neighbors across the city.

"It is a great way that we can isolate an art form that may not get as much attention that it deserves, and build it up. Everybody has touched a piece of wood. They appreciate the grain, they appreciate the aroma that comes from it, and this is a way that we can honor that," Ann Kozeliski, executive director of Havana Main Street said.

If you missed it Saturday, organizers say that they're excited to keep the tradition going next year during the same time of year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming