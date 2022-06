TALLAHASSEE — Hangar 38 is hosting a OneBlood blood drive event from 12:30 pm - 6:30 pm today, June 24, 2022. The amusement center is located at 6668 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee.

Those who donate blood will receive a free 1-hour game card, a $20 eGift Card, and a Hero T-shirt.

Appointments are necessary. Sign up at https://fb.me/e/5HazZNySf