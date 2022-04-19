Hands on Thomas County begins its volunteer week

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Celebrating the community and volunteers who help keep it going.

That's what Hands-on Thomas County is doing for their annual Volunteer week.

In honor of National Volunteer week from Sunday until Saturday, HOTC has partnered with organizations like Second Harvest to host food drives, gardening activities and street cleanups.

"This is kind of a celebration of service and the volunteers who serve. We started yesterday, you get to learn so much about your community when you volunteer in it, about not only the needs but all the amazing people who help fulfill those needs," Angela Kiminas, executive director said.

Happening Tuesday is the 9th annual cheers for volunteers award reception at 5:30 at the Ritz Amphitheater.