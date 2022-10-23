Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Volunteers in Georgia came together Saturday morning to beautify their community

An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.

Volunteers were connected with non-profits and other organizations to help paint, clean up and beautify their county.

Andrea Collins was glad to see so many people care about helping their community.

"To give service above self, so I think it goes a little bit even deeper than just the projects themselves, but it touches every individual and shows them the importance of giving back," Collins said.

Since the start of Hands On Thomas County, over 36-thousand people have volunteered with local non-profits.

There is still an opportunity for people to volunteer if they missed Saturday's event.

Hands On Thomas County is hosting its next family volunteer day for veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 5.