Gulf Winds Track Club prepares for annual Tallahassee Marathon this weekend

Marathon, half marathon are Sunday, Feb. 5.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 30, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Preparations are underway for the annual gulf winds marathon happening Sunday when 26 miles of roads will be closed.

For 47 years, Tallahassee has been the host of this marathon, with over 1,200 people registered the Marathon's Coordinator Felton Wright has assisted in over 200 races.

ABC 27 spoke with Wright on how his non profit organization, Gulf Winds Track Club, utilizes marathons to give back to the community.

"It is an all volunteer organization, we don't have any paid employees for any of our races. We usually donate about half of our proceeds to local charities, so we are truly a non profit that gives back to the community," Wright said.

Wright says that only half of the registered participants are from the U.S., with many of the participants traveling from more than 6 countries around the world.

