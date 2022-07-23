Grief camp aimed to help youth heal

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — While losing a loved on can be difficult, a local camp in Thomasville is helping kids prepare.

Gwendolyn Clinton, Master therapist with SG Mental Health says although every child is different and there's no right age to start having this discussion its importantly to connect with them, so they understand the circle of life.

"It lets them understand that there is a life process and it takes the mystery and the fear away when you talk about it. Talk about it in terms that they understand. You don't want to scare them you don't want to frighten them," Clinton said.

Camp heal is a one day camp through Hospice of Southwest Georgia.

It gives kids ages 6 to 12 an opportunity to share their experiences and form friendships with kids dealing with similar battles.

Camp Heal is open for registration.

It's Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of Christ.