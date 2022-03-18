Greater Bond Art project receives grant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bringing more art into the greater bond community.

A mural that will be painted on the historical Speed Grocery Store on Floral Street is one of many projects planned for that community.

The Greater Bond neighborhood and Coca partnered with the city to receive a $25,000 grant from South Arts.

The money will help create public arts projects in the bond neighborhood.

The Speed Grocery store was chosen due to its historical significance in the community.

In the 1960s, this location served as a hub for secret meetings for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement.

Artist can submit their artwork through Coca's website to compete to be chosen to design the mural.

The deadline is March 31st and the mural is expected to be up by fall of 2022.