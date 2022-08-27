Great Dane gives birth to 16 puppies in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Great Dane in Tallahassee just became a mom and she's going to be busy.

She didn't give birth to six puppies or eight, but to 16 little Great Dane puppies.

According to Amanda Bernath, her Great Dane - named Gemini - gave birth to the litter three weeks ago.

Bernath adds that due to the unusually big litter size, her dog is experiencing postpartum psychosis.

ABC News says Great Dane litters typically have about eight puppies.

On the bright side, she's still managing to nurse them all so they've grown and are doing well.