Goodwood Museum and Gardens stages ice cream social to benefit Apalachicola Riverkeeper

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a nice day to cool off with some ice cream and that's exactly what people got to do Sunday at the Goodwood Museum and Gardens.

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper hosted the event where people could meet the 2023 RiverTrek team, listen to live music and learn more about the organizations current projects.

Georgia Ackerman is their executive director and she tells ABC 27 about her organization.

"We're celebrating starting now and for another six months to talk about how our organization was founded and it was by a group of volunteers, citizens that were concerned that we needed to make sure the Apalachicola River flood plan bay was protected," Ackerman said.

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper advocates to protect the waters of Apalachicola River and Bay.