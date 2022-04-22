Gladiator Challenge races held Saturday at Phipps Farm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend, Christ Classical Academy is holding its annual Gladiator Challenge at Phipps Farm.

With over 13 obstacles, racers will run and navigate over, under, through, and across tough and dirty obstacles in this fun and challenging course.

This year they are hoping to exceed 400 participants as they continue to bring the community together through food, fun and games.

"Anybody who participates in the gladiator challenge is gonna have fun day, but its also just a great time for our community to come together, to race one another and see each other, to eat together, especially after these last couple of years, man what a great opportunity to get together in a a big wide open field for lots of fun," Justin Hughes, head of schools at Christ Classical Academy said.

The family adventure race is happening Saturday at Phipps Farm, located at 3850 North Meridian Road in Tallahassee. The first race begins at 8:30 a.m.

Races will be divided by age groups.

Registration information can be found here.