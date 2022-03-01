Giovonni Vitrano Foundation establishes scholarships for local aspiring soccer players

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new scholarship is honoring the life of a local student and soccer player.

Giovanni Vitrano was a member of the Tallahassee soccer community.

Now, the Giovanni Vitrano Foundation is honoring his legacy with a scholarship for other aspiring soccer players.

Three local athletes will be chosen; who demonstrate perseverance and dedication.

"When Giovonni past I don't think anybody realized, maybe everyone else but his dad realized how popular he was based off of G's love for soccer, and you know the friends giovonni had, and how much he loved the soccer community here in town that, it was a no brainer start a scholarship in his name that you know he can live on," Giovonni's father, Ron Vitrano, said.

Go to https://www.gvscholarship.org/ to learn more about the scholarship.