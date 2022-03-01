Watch
Community

Actions

Giovonni Vitrano Foundation establishes scholarships for local aspiring soccer players

Vitrano played soccer at Leon High School
03_01_2022_6_18_03_pm_snapshot.png
WTXL
The Giovanni Vitrano Foundation established a scholarship in honor of Vitrano, who passed away in 2021.
03_01_2022_6_18_03_pm_snapshot.png
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 19:02:35-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new scholarship is honoring the life of a local student and soccer player.

Giovanni Vitrano was a member of the Tallahassee soccer community.

Now, the Giovanni Vitrano Foundation is honoring his legacy with a scholarship for other aspiring soccer players.

Three local athletes will be chosen; who demonstrate perseverance and dedication.

"When Giovonni past I don't think anybody realized, maybe everyone else but his dad realized how popular he was based off of G's love for soccer, and you know the friends giovonni had, and how much he loved the soccer community here in town that, it was a no brainer start a scholarship in his name that you know he can live on," Giovonni's father, Ron Vitrano, said.

Go to https://www.gvscholarship.org/ to learn more about the scholarship.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming