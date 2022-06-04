Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Teen Success Academy students going to Kennedy Space Center

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, June 6, the Teen Success Academy students will travel to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center located in Merritt Island.

This trip was sponsored by the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and The Department of Juvenile Justice.

Sheriff Morris A. Young’s vision along with Colonel Robert E. Barkley is focused on ensuring that Gadsden County’s youth are exposed to positive fun-filled educational experiences outside of the county.

The Teen Success Academy Grant Program is supervised by Colonel Robert E. Barkley who traveled with the youth to NASA’s Space Center, and continues to enthusiastically support all new and educational experiences for our youth.

Paula Lay is the new Program Director for the Teen Success Academy Program. Her motto is “You Only Rise to the Level You Are Exposed To”.

Ms. Lay stated she was looking forward to seeing the student’s facial expressions when they arrive at the Space Center where students will experience historic spacecraft, shows, memorabilia, two IMAX theatres, bus tour of the space port, and exhibits.

Ms. Lay reported that the program’s Life Coaches are having a huge impact on our youth lives in a positive manner which is the goal of the program.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Teen Success Academy is working diligently to ensure that our teens have the opportunity to experience more positive, productive and a safer reality as they emerge into young adults.

The Teen Success Academy is a part of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office “School Safety Initiative” that specifically targets gun violence, anger management and cyber bullying in Gadsden County Schools.