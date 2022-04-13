Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office in the community

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office recently completed an initiative to help others in their community.

Tuesday, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputies partnered with “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” and Kirsten Wilson in the assembly and distribution of 50 bunk beds for children in Gadsden County.

In March, deputies along with local volunteers built 50 beds so that No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

PERSONNEL RECOGNIZED

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, Colonel Bobby Collins and Colonel Robert Barkley were honored by the HLC Leadership Academy in Havana April 8.

Executive Director Lillian Johnson expressed her appreciation of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and its juvenile intervention program S.O.A.R which trains the youth while they work and for the consistent support and outstanding servant leadership.