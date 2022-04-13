Watch
Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office in the community

040822 gcso awarded in community.png
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
L-R: Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, HLC Leadership Academy executive director Lillian Johnson<br/>and Gadsden County Colonel Bobby Collins after Young and Collins received awards, April 8, 2022.<br/>
041222 GCSO bed drive.png
Posted at 1:01 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 01:01:13-04

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office recently completed an initiative to help others in their community.

Tuesday, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputies partnered with “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” and Kirsten Wilson in the assembly and distribution of 50 bunk beds for children in Gadsden County.

In March, deputies along with local volunteers built 50 beds so that No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

PERSONNEL RECOGNIZED

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, Colonel Bobby Collins and Colonel Robert Barkley were honored by the HLC Leadership Academy in Havana April 8.

Executive Director Lillian Johnson expressed her appreciation of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and its juvenile intervention program S.O.A.R which trains the youth while they work and for the consistent support and outstanding servant leadership.

