Gadsden County Humane Society hosts dog wash fundrasier

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Benefiting homeless animals in Gadsden County.

Saturday for the 12th year, the Gadsden County Humane Society held their Dog Wash fundraiser.

Gadsden's Humane Society provides low cost spay and neuter services, pet food and shots to animals who need it.

Since they don't have a shelter, they provide these services so people can afford to take care of their pets.

The humane society is in need of donations.

Their dog washing event usually allows them to reach their goal of $3,000 a year, so they can continue providing services.

If your dog is in need of a wash and you'd like to support them, the dog wash happens on the first Saturday of each month; from now through October.

