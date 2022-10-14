Watch Now
Gadsden County commission requests flags lowered in honor of former judge Stewart Parsons

County said Parsons died Friday
Stewart Parsons previously served as a judge in Gadsden County. According to the Gadsden County government, Parsons died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 16:19:17-04

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners has requested flags within the county lowered in honor of former Gadsden County judge Stewart Parsons.

According to a news release by the Gadsden County Government on Friday, the commission encourages flags on all government facilities and public buildings to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Parsons Friday.

A cause of death was not provided in the news release.

The United States of America, state of Florida and other flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Parsons' interment, which has not yet been announced.

