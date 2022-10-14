Gadsden County commission requests flags lowered in honor of former judge Stewart Parsons

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners has requested flags within the county lowered in honor of former Gadsden County judge Stewart Parsons.

According to a news release by the Gadsden County Government on Friday, the commission encourages flags on all government facilities and public buildings to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Parsons Friday.

A cause of death was not provided in the news release.

The United States of America, state of Florida and other flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Parsons' interment, which has not yet been announced.