Gadsden County celebrates completion of new homes

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners and the Gadsden County Housing Program celebrated the completion of three of its State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) and Hurricane Housing Repair Program (HHRP) homes with a key presentation ceremony Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was held after a tour of the new homes.

The new homes were constructed with the assistance of state and federal grant funds.

Gadsden County Public Information Officer Leslie Steele says she loves to see the reactions from those receiving new homes.

For more information about the Gadsden County Housing Program, visit gadsdencountyFL.gov.