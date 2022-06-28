Funding from federal law to help school districts combat gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas is one of the biggest reasons lawmakers worked to pass new legislation to combat gun violence.

There is a big focus on school safety.

The law, which was signed by President Joe Biden Monday, increases money for mental health programs and school security.

ABC 27 talked with safety a leader at Leon County Schools Monday about what the funding would mean for the district.

Jason Ryals is a safety analyst for LCS.

He says that money will go toward making sure staff is prepared to handle those crisis situations.

"That money will help in ways towards training and some of the state funding helps cover some of those projects as well. Equipping the people that we're training with better things so be it deescalation techniques and equipment to help with deescalation," Ryals said.

Ryals added the additional money will also help with mental first aid, as well as crisis intervention training for the police officers.