FSU hosts Special Olympics Spread the Word Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is making sure everyone knows the importance of inclusion through Spread the Word Week.

It's a national campaign for Special Olympics organizations to teach people about respect, understanding and inclusion for those with learning and developmental disabilities.

FSU Unified Vice President Derica Parathundil says it will help promote inclusion in day-to-day lives.

The week long event ends Saturday, March 5 for FSUnifed Day with games, activities and a cheerleader performance.