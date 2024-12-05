Return of freezing temperatures prompts cold weather shelters to reopen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Overnight cold weather sheltering will be available Thursday and Friday.

The measure comes as temperatures are expected to take another dip.

All overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to the location that best represents their household composition:

Single Adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center - 2650 Municipal Way

The Kearney Center - 2650 Municipal Way Families (At least 1 adult and child): HOPE Community - 2729 West Pensacola

HOPE Community - 2729 West Pensacola Youth (17 and under): 2407 Roberts Ave

People must show up between 4pm to 8pm for intake at the specified location.

If you need assistance accessing Star Metro, please call or text our Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

