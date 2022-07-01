South Georgia and North Florida Independence Day events

Photo: MGN Online

July 2 Colquitt's Freedom Fest

At the Miller County (Georgia) Courthouse, there will be vendors, kids activities, water slide, inflatables, train ride and entertainment from Kevin Whoo from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin after dark at Spring Creek Park. July 3 Downtown Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration

The celebration will be held at Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola. There will be live music, the veteran's tribute, food trucks and fireworks. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free and lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Wild Adventures Celebrate America Festival

Guests can enjoy fireworks at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta July 3, 4 and 8. The Harlem Globetrotters will perform July 8-10. Wild Adventures is also offering free park admission to all active and retired military members. July 4 Celebrate America at Tom Brown Park

The City's Celebrate America [talgov.com] event will take place at Tom Brown Park on Monday, July 4, from 7-10 p.m. Enjoy live music from Sasha Tuck and the Capital Jazz Trio and Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, leading up to a spectacular, patriotic fireworks display. TSO will play the National Anthem at 9:45 p.m. and then accompany the fireworks, finishing with the 1812 Overture during the grand finale. VLPRA Annual Fireworks Spectacular

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority will host its annual Fireworks Spectacular on Monday, July 4 at nightfall (starting around 9:15-9:30 PM). The show is free to view and the VLPRA encourages people to watch the fireworks on the mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18. Just look west toward Brooks County. If it rains, the show will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 5. Find more information on the show at the Authority’s website, www.vlpra.com Live Oak Freedom Festival

Celebrate Independence Day in downtown Live Oak! There will be live entertainment, bounce houses, food, and craft booths. This year, first responders will be competing in a hot dog eating contest put on by Rudy’s Dawgs. The street festival begins at 4:00 in Downtown Live Oak. Fireworks will light the night sky beginning around 9 pm. Admission is free! Independence Day Fireworks

The City of Thomasville and CNSNext will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at Remington Park, 45 Ben Grace Drive. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. No personal sparklers or pets will be allowed at the park during the event. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. 45th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show

The Greensboro Kiwanis Club invites you to come celebrate our nation's birthday with us. There will be Musical Entertainment of the Caliber Band, delicious food from The Cowgirl Chuck Wagon and The Ark Food Trucks along with Tropical Paridse Shaved Ice and the famous Fireworks show at dark. It all starts at 7pm at the Greensboro Elementary School football field in Greensboro, Fla. Lions Club presents 4th of July

There will be live music and fireworks at Lake Francis in Madison, Fla. beginning at 6 p.m. This event is free. 4th of July Celebration

Shell Island Fish Camp, 440 Shell Island Rd., Saint Marks, Fla. will have live music, complimentary hot dogs and a fireworks display beginning at 4 p.m.

