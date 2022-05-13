Florida State's College of Hospitality receives anonymous donation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's Dedman College of Hospitality announced a $4.15 million gift by an anonymous donor.

The gift was made in order to fund building renovations and to establish a scholarship program.

An endowment fund will be established to support the new scholarship program for first-generation students majoring in hospitality.

Dedman College of Hospitality dean Dr. Don Farr applauded the donation.

"Well it is a tremendous gift for us. Student success is extremely important. Our vision here at the Dedman College is that every single student that comes through this college has the same opportunity as every other student; regardless of what their income levels are, and the scholarships that are going to come from this will help students travel abroad, help students go to internships, and folks with financial need," Farr said.

Renovations will include updated furnishings and refreshed décor.

A new common area will be designed as a space for students to use between classes.

And a new recruitment center will inform prospective students about Dedman's academic majors, unique courses, and study-abroad programs.