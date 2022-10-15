Florida State Univesity breaks ground on new College of Business building

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I'm really proud of it. It's a lot of work and it's something we should be really proud of," Peter Collins, Chairman of the board of trustees at Florida State University and an alumni said.

He is excited to see the first step into over a decade of planning for building the largest academic space on campus.

Located next to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Legacy Hall will stand five stories high.

The new building will feature a financial trading room, a 300-seat auditorium, a central atrium and space to accommodate future growth.

The college of business' current building can only hold about 3,000 students.

They have over 8,000 enrolled this semester.

One of those students is junior Natalie Faithtimm.

She is excited for the collaboration spaces the new building will have

"It means everything because right now I feel like there's kind of a lack of culture sometimes just because everyone's in and out in and out and having a space kind of how you know the engineering school they all have a space to be able to combine together and talk and study together so will the college of business," Faithtimm said.

Florida State University President Richard McCullough believes this new project will boost their national and global prestige.

"Our undergraduate program for business produces some of the best business folks many of them are here today, incredibly successful, many of them come from the college of business and I can't wait to see what the future holds," McCullough said.

FSU has maintained a Top 20 ranking for four years, and the FSU College of Business has eight programs ranked in the Top 25.

However, Collins hopes this will lead to a new ranking.

"If you want to be a top 10 university then you have to have top 10 facilities, and this will be a top 10 facility in the country, and it will really shine a light on Florida State," Collins said.