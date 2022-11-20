Watch Now
Florida State University School students raising money for Hurricane Ian, Nicole relief

Partnered with Charlie Ward's Family Foundation
People in our community our stepping in to help recovery from Hurricane Ian and Nicole. It's happening through a partnership between the Ward Family Foundation and the Florida High chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Their goal is to raise $40,000 during FSUS Cares Classic Basketball Tournament for God's Pit Crew, a non-profit, faith-based disaster response team helping hurricane survivors in southwest Florida.

Contributions go towards rebuilding projects and providing Blessing Buckets – filled with things like supplies, food, and hygiene items.

Donations can still be made through Tuesday, Nov. 29.

