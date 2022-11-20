Florida State University School students raising money for Hurricane Ian, Nicole relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People in our community our stepping in to help recovery from Hurricane Ian and Nicole.

It's happening through a partnership between the Ward Family Foundation and the Florida High chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Their goal is to raise $40,000 during FSUS Cares Classic Basketball Tournament for God's Pit Crew, a non-profit, faith-based disaster response team helping hurricane survivors in southwest Florida.

Contributions go towards rebuilding projects and providing Blessing Buckets – filled with things like supplies, food, and hygiene items.

Donations can still be made through Tuesday, Nov. 29.