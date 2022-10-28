Florida State University College of Law unveils stock car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University College of Law Stoops Center of Law and Business announced Friday it will launch a “FSU College of Law" stock car that will compete in the Jan. 7 Red Eye 50/50 race of the 2023 New Smyrna Speedway season, which is in association with Ben Kennedy Racing.

The college of law says that the car will be driven by Logan Misuraca, a professional stock car driver in the ARCA Menards East Series, which is owned and operated by the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).

“We are excited that Logan Misuraca, who is one of the few female racers in her sport, will be driving the car featuring the FSU College of Law,” said FSU College of Law dean Erin O’Connor. “She embodies the extraordinary and innovative spirit that we feel with the launching of the Stoops Center.”

The college of law notes the Stoops Center’s January 2023 launch includes executive education courses taught primarily by FSU College of Law alumni whose legal practices involve highly regulated industries.