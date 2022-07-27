Florida Homeowners Assistance Fund a resource for residents in Gretna

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The goal of the Florida Homeowners Assistance Fund is to provide financial assistance to help people who are in jeopardy of losing their homes.

A resource city manager Antonio Jefferson says is needed here in Gretna.

"Because a lot of people in the community you know especially in our community were devastated by Hurricane Michael to then be followed by up by covid," Jefferson said.

It is one of the reasons why the city is asking the organization to help families in Gretna.

Even before the pandemic hit in 2020, Jefferson says some families were already facing challenges, paying their bills and facing foreclosures.

"That's why this homeowner assistance fund is so critical in this moment," Jefferson said.

Mikhail Scott is the state outreach director. He says people in small counties and cities need to be aware that programs like this are out there and he is working to spread the word that help is available.

"The department of economic opportunity who is the administering agency wanted to make sure that we are going into communities that have been impacted the most," Scott said.

In order to receive assistance, you must be a homeowner in Florida and need assistance for your primary residence and you also must be income qualified and experienced a financial hardship from January 21st to present.

In all, the Florida Homeowners Assistance Fund has helped more than 6,000 people; providing over $2 million in assistance.

The Florida Homeowners Assistance Fund has a community meeting planned for this Thursday.

You have to register to attend.