Florida DOH Leon County re-starts produce market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health Leon County has partnered with the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children to provide the Farmers’ Market Nutrition program coupons for qualified WIC participants along with resuming a produce market.

According to DOH Leon, the program began Tuesday and allows pregnant, postpartum, or breastfeeding women and children aged one to five years old to purchase fresh produce at the WIC sponsored Farmers’ Market Nutrition program site.

The site of the market is at the DOH Leon Roberts & Stevens Clinic building, located at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee.

Weather permitting, the market will be held Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The DOH says Farmers’ Market Nutrition program allows WIC recipients and the public to secure access to fresh, locally grown produce.

Produce may be purchased via WIC and or FMNP coupons and any other forms of payment.

Barnhart Farms also accepts Supplement Nutrition Assistance program (SNAP) coupons at its booth.

The program was temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have listened to community feedback and believe we have a scheduled day and time of the week for the market that is more accessible to our Griffin Heights neighbors, those in the Frenchtown community, and others,” said Dykibra Gaskin, DOH Leon Public Health Nutrition Program Director.