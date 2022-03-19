Watch
Florida Department of Transportation announces Big Bend traffic advisory for week of March 20

Florida Department of Transportation
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 18, 2022
CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gadsden County:

·        County Road (C.R.) 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25 for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of Interstate 10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Friday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 22 for sodding operations.

Gulf County:

· State Road (S.R.) 22 Bridge Replacement over Wetappo Creek - Motorists will be shifted on to the temporary bridge the week of Monday, March 21.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, March 20, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.
  • U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, March 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations.

Wakulla County

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, March 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Sopchoppy Highway and Tower Road Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.

