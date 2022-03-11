Florida Dental Association to provide dental work Friday, Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Dental Association Foundation is hosting its 7th annual Florida Mission of Mercy event.

The Florida Dental Association Foundation (FDA Foundation) will host its seventh Florida Mission of Mercy event on March 11-12, 2022 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee to provide an estimated 1,000 Floridians with relief from the pain and infection of untreated dental disease — at no cost to the patients.

Services will be provided from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

This two-day event will deliver professional dental care on a first-come, first-served basis, so patients are advised to arrive early.

This year's event will feature a ticketing system that will allow individuals to check in on-site and receive a ticket with a specific time to return to the site to receive care.

This ticketing system will ensure that patients are not gathering and standing in line.

It is one of several additional measures that will be taken this year to protect the health and safety of patients and volunteers, which is the FDA Foundation's highest priority.

All patients and volunteers will also be required to wear masks, except when patients are directly receiving screening and treatment.

Services provided at this year's Florida Mission of Mercy will include cleanings, fillings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals, and a limited number of dentures and partials.

The Florida Mission of Mercy provides professional dental care — at no cost — to thousands of patients, through the support of Florida Dental Association member dentists, community volunteers, and charitable benefactors. The event is held in a different location each year.

Previous Florida Mission of Mercy events held in Tampa, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Fort Myers, and Orlando provided more than 11,000 patients with donated dental care valued at more than $11 million.