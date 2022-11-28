Florida Cares rebuilds deck for individual in need

(WTXL) — Making things more accessible to those in our community who get around with wheelchairs and canes. That's the work of Florida Cares who took on a new project Sunday to update the deck of a local named Maple Hamilton.

Hamilton has a few health issues challenging her mobility. She uses a rollator for balance.

Sunday, volunteers worked on replacing a rotting porch with new decking material for her home so it is safer and easier for her to get around.

"To basically provide the strength and stability so that Miss Maple has a safe way of getting in and out of her house and that's the focus of our program is to basically help those in our community to have better accessibility," Eric Evans of Florida Cares said.