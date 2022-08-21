Florida A&M University's Grape Harvest Festival returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FAMU Grape Festival returned for its first year since being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday morning.

Those who showed up Saturday got to learn about the research Florida A&M University is doing at the Viticulture Center.

The school says Florida is the seventh largest grape producer in the country.

The research the school is doing for the grape industry includes creating better and more disease resistant grapes.

Spending the day learning at the festival, Torr Gillyard says it was a lot to take in, but says he's proud of the innovation his Alma Matter is doing for the agriculture industry.

"As a FAMU alumni, it's definitely awesome to see that we're on the cutting edge or research. We have quite a few other programs here at the university that are reserach excellent. But to first hand see that in seeing that we're making Florida one of the leading producers in the world, that's huge. That's a big impact," Gillyard said.

Florida A&M University says that Florida is also one of the top 3 markets for wine in the country.