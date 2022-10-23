Florida A&M University's 2022 homecoming week underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Homecoming has officially started at Florida A&M University.

The FAMU Experience is nine days of festivities to celebrate the university's homecoming week leading up to Saturday's football game against University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Rattlers are introducing Miss and Mr. Florida A&M University at Sunday's Coronation.

Skylar Boone is a senior at FAMU and is excited to experience all the events this year after missing out during the pandemic.

"I love the vendors. I love the food, but I think I'm just excited for us to finally be getting back to that FAMU spirit that we missed out on the last two years. It was kind of OK last year, but I know this year is going to be bigger and better," Boone said.

FAMU Homecoming will run through Sunday Oct. 30.

Here are some highlights that are happening this week:

The celebrations continue with Market Monday on the Quad and the Housing Step Show.

On Thursday, the Homecoming and Halloween 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 AM

On Friday, Good Morning America is coming to campus for two days of live broadcasts.

The Homecoming parade around campus is set for Saturday at 8AM.

You can find a list of full events at homecomingatFAMU.com or click here.