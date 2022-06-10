Florida A&M University Marching 100 band to perform in Paris

(WTXL) — The Florida A&M University's Marching "100" Band is going to Paris.

A total of 35 band members and 10 accompanying staff have been invited for them to perform at at Louis Vuitton Men's Paris Fashion Week Show.

The all-expenses-paid trip is happening after a Louis Vuitton rep called the band's director after seeing videos of the world-famous marching band.

Band President Samuel Muselaire says the marching 100 put everything into every performance.

"We always pour our hearts into what we play. We have set this standard, and we live up to it no matter who's watching," Muselaire said.

The performance is June 23rd at the world-renowned Louvre Art Museum.