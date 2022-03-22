Watch
Florida A&M University hosted FIRST Regional Robotics competition

Event attracted students from southeast U.S., Hawaii
First Robotics Saturday 02 mw 031922
Mark Wallheiser/Mark Wallheiser
The finals of the FIRST Robotics competition line up on Saturday at the Al Lawson Center on the Florida A&M University campus in Tallahassee,. Florida.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 14:58:25-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s Al Lawson Center was the site of a robotics competition.

The university hosted the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Regional Robotics competition March 17-19.

The event at FAMU was the first time the competition was staged at a historically black college and university (HBCU) in the history of the competition.

FIRST was founded in 1989.

Robots that were controlled by students competed against each other robots during the three days.

The event was hosted and sponsored by the Florida A&M-Florida State University Engineering program.

A news release from FAMU noted 36 teams consisting of mainly high school age students from the southeast United States along with the state of Hawaii participated in the event.

The winners of this competition go to the World Championship, held in Houston, Texas.

Four top teams from the regional will advance to the next event to compete with 460 teams from around the world.

