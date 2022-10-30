Florida A&M University celebrates 2022 homecoming with parade, events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dr. Tomia Austin looks forward to returning to the highest of seven hills every year for homecoming.

Some of her favorite parts of the week - seeing her friends and professors and attending the parade.

"Lots and lots of hugs and hey's and selfies these days and finding good FAMU gear," Austin said.

Day eight of the FAMU Homecoming Experience kicked off with a parade followed by a range of vendors lining Wahnish Way.

Hundreds of Rattlers came to campus to enjoy food, drinks, and reconnecting with old friends ahead of FAMU's homecoming game against the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Freeman Hinson is excited to be back for the first time since he graduated five years ago.

"Coming back and kind of just like taking it all in. You kind of appreciate it more when you come back because when you're an undergrad you're kind of running around and really just looking for the parties but this time you know you kind of take part in the parade and look forward to seeing old students and friends that you're cool with so that's the best part about it," Hinson said.

With a week full of festivities including the Coronation ball, concerts, FAMFEST, convocation and live Good Morning America broadcasts... the only way Hinson can describe the entire experience is, "Family, food and just a whole lot of creativity just from what you see what they put on as far as a show, as far as the celebrities, as far as the alumni that come out, and just everything that goes into it," Hinson said.

Austin says it's definitely a "FAMUly" celebration that's unlike any other.

"Once you're a Rattler, you're always a Rattler and you start recognizing faces and some call us a cult, but if you show that orange and green, you know about that Rattler spirit it matters not," Austin said.