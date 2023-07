LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite the heat, the First Kids Fishing Tournament still kicked off Saturday in Leon County.

The goal was to bring kids with diverse backgrounds together, while teaching social and outdoor skills.

Kids from 5 to 17 years old could turn out to try to catch a fish and maybe even win a prize.

Some of the prizes include tackle boxes and gift cards.

Less Fortunate Still Matters partnered with Mike's Beer Barn and other organizations to host this event.