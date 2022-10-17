First Baptist Church Tallahassee creating gift boxes for children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First Baptist Church of Tallahassee is putting together boxes of gifts to send to children for the holidays.

It is all part of their "Operation Christmas Child" project.

They're filling up shoe boxes with things like toys and hygiene items to send out to kids around the world.

Kristin Shultz says the boxes are also an opportunity to share the gospel.

They're partnering with Samaritan's Purse to send out the gift boxes to over 170 countries.

Many of the children receiving these gift-filled boxes may be the only one they get this holiday season.

The church is now collecting items for the boxes until Nov. 21.