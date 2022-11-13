Fire and EMS recruitment day educates community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden, Wakulla, and Leon firefighters, EMTs and paramedics all turned out for their first Fire and Emergency Medical Services Recruitment Day Saturday.

The event was hosted by Tallahassee's Fire Department and Professional Firefighters' Human Relations Committee to encourage community members to learn about the careers.

Search and rescue teams that helped out with Hurricane Ian also attended.

Their attendees learned what firefighters and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel do, specifically what education is needed and how to prepare for a career in EMS or Fire services.

Before her death, former Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey was instrumental behind the idea of this recruitment fair organizers hope this can become an annual tradition.