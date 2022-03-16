Filmmaker creates movie on former Colquitt County football player

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTXL) — Showcasing a home town hero.

You can now get the chance to see a feature film based on one local Colquitt County football standout.

The film documents the athletic journey of Tevin King.

The creator of the movie, Demiven Knighton is also a native of Colquitt County.

Knighton says he chose to do a film on King because he was wanted to showcase people from where he's from that are leaders in his community.

"He was an outstanding football player for the Colquitt County Packers and during my time when I was coming up, through middle school junior high, he was a really big influence to us when we were playing sports. Everybody wanted to be like him," Knighton said of King.

Knighton says it took about six months to make the film.