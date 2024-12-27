Fight involving gun at Valdosta Walmart ends in arrests

A fight broke out at a busy Walmart parking lot in Valdosta.

Police say the day after Christmas around 4:45 p.m., E911 received several calls about a fight at the Walmart on Norman Drive involving a firearm.

After police arrived on scene, they discovered 18-year-old LC Strawder knew the person who was leaving Walmart with his family. They say Strawder confronted the victim by spitting on him and pointing the rifle at him.

The victim tried to grab the gun. Then Strawder's relative, 17-year-old Shamariun Morrison, tried to fight the victim. That's when a family member of the victim, 30-year-old Artis Thomas, shoved Morrison which started another fight in front of the officers.

Police got the situation under the control. They say they are thankful no one was hurt since numerous people were there shopping in the middle of the day. Strawder, Morrison, and Thomas were all transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Strawder has been charged with aggravated assault which is a felony, while Morrison and Thomas were charged with affray, a misdemeanor.