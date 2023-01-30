Watch Now
FCI Tallahassee hosts National Recruitment Day Saturday

Event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 11:06:50-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons' Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee is hosting a National Recruitment Day event Saturday, Feb. 4 at the FCI Tallahassee facility from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The facility is located at 501 Capital Circle Northeast in Tallahassee.

For more information, contact FCI Tallahassee by calling 850-878-2173 extension 1286 or email tal-humanresources-s@bop.gov

According to FCI Tallahassee, its facility is a low security federal correctional institution with a detention center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

