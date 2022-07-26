Farming initiative in Jefferson County created to engage youth

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A new club is working to increase kids' interest in agriculture.

It's called Life, Liberty, and Livestock.

The club is hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Office in Jefferson County.

It teaches kids about livestock and allows kids to participate in agriculture projects.

During the pandemic, 4-H programs declined.

Emily Nolen knew just the thing to get those numbers back up.

"So when they kind of hired me on I was like alright I know what my need is, I know what they need from me. So, I put my fillers out and for the first month or two I really didn't get anything because of covid, and no one knew what would come of it. And then all of a sudden, I started getting phone calls," Nolen said.

To join the club there is a one-time $20 fee. They will have an open house Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Office.