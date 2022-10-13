Farm Share to stage food distribution in Havana Saturday

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — A local food bank will have a food distribution event Saturday in Gadsden County. Farm Share said in a news release Thursday that it will stage a food distribution event Saturday with Blessings of Hope at 711 North Main Street in Havana.

The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and Farm Share notes recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.