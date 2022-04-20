Farm Share to hold food distribution events this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is handing out food to people in need where we live.

They're holding a food distribution on Thursday with ReNewed Life Outreach Center, located at 13752 W U.S. 90, Greenville, Fla. 32331.

It starts at 1 p.m. and goes as long as supplies last.

The second food distribution event with AnyThing Can Help is Saturday at 3679 Old Lloyd Rd., Monticello, Fla. 32344.

The distribution Saturday begins at 8 a.m. until supplies last.

Both distribution are drive-thru only and masks are required.