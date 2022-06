(WTXL) — Farm Share is handing out food to help people in need in the community.

They're holding a food distribution Saturday with Blessings of Hope in Havana.

The distribution of food will be located at 711 N. Main St. in Havana.

It starts at 9 a.m., but you'll want to get there early to line up.

The event is drive-thru only and masks are required.