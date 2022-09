TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday, fans across Tallahassee - from Florida A&M to Florida State - gathering across the city to support their teams hundreds of miles away in Miami Gardens and New Orleans.

FAMU lost to Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic 59-3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, while FSU held on to defeat LSU 24-23 at the Louisiana Kickoff in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.