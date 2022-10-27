FAMU to relocate 'Set Friday' to Will Packer Amphitheater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A beloved FAMU tradition is moving.

The weekly block party known as "Set Friday" will find a new home and potentially a new name.

All of the set will move from its current location at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in front of the student union to Will Packer Amphitheater.

The decision was made in order to clear the area that is typically crowded; making it hard for emergency workers to get through if needed.

Wednesday, ABC 27 talked to students like FAMU senior Ashli Price about the changes.

"I think it being at the amphitheater it'll be nice now that we have that space, but it wont be as community as close knit as it was when it was 'on the Set,' " Price said.

Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony will happen for the knight foundation plaza where the amphitheater is located.