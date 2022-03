(WTXL) — The Florida A&M School of the Environment is helping improve marine research in north Florida.

The program's faculty, staff and students are using a Rattler Moji Buoy to provide Real-Time data of water conditions in Apalachee Bay.

The data collected then goes to the lab and students and researches can access it right on their phones.

The solar-powered buoy measures water quality parameters like pH, temperature, nitrate and algae levels.