Faith Presbyterian Church gives back to community with pumpkin patch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Faith Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee is known as the Pumpkin Patch Church.

Sunday, ABC 27 checked out their bountiful pumpkin patch and found out how they are giving back to the community.

The patch's fresh pumpkins are normally delivered the first three Wednesdays in October and volunteers help put it all together and make up the staff.

It's all part of their fundraiser for children and youth ministries at the church.

Face painting and patch tours for preschool groups are also offered at the pumpkin patch on top of Friday night movies and photo opportunities.