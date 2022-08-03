Envision Credit Union donates 30K to Second Harvest of Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Envision Credit Union presented a $30,000 check to Second Harvest of the Big Bend as a part of the Envision No Hunger campaign.

Second Harvest and Envision agreed to a matching donation up to $30,000 from the credit union if Second Harvest raised at least that same amount. Not only did they reach the goal, but nearly doubled it, raising over $50,000 for their food pantries and school supplies for student in the Big Bend.

"I think this initiative has been a really great start to the school year, but there's going to be an ongoing need," Kelli Walter of Envision Credit Union said.

"Families are having to stretch their dollar farther than they have typically had to, maybe even a lot farther than what was necessary toward the end of last school year," Monique Ellsworth of Second Harvest of the Big Bend said.

The partnership raised over $80,000 with this year's campaign and over 200,000 in the past three years.